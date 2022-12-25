 Skip to main content
JESSE VAD: San Joaquin Valley farmers rebel against groundwater measures

Farmers, many from Madera County, protested in Sacramento last summer frustrated by what they feel is mismanagement of water. Some Madera farmers are also rebelling against measures sought by local Groundwater Sustainability Agencies to curb over-pumping.

As water managers throughout the San Joaquin Valley scramble to rein in groundwater pumping, they’re running into a serious roadblock: angry farmers.

Across the valley, farmers have decried fees and other measures meant to reduce pumping, threatening not to pay, taking agencies to court and protesting groundwater rules.

Jesse Vad reports for SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry, SJV Water’s CEO and editor, can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

