 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JESSE VAD: Late summer rains brought little drought relief to SJV watersheds

 Monsoonal rains in early August offered a brief moment of relief to some San Joaquin Valley watersheds. But the dousing of rain did not make a dent in the ongoing drought, according to water managers.

“It helped a couple of the Kern River interests with flow that they weren’t anticipating,” said Mark Mulkay, Kern River watermaster. “We’re falling back down now.”

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases