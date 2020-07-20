Jesse Quijada, a 21-year-old registered medical assistant working mostly in urgent care, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 6 seat of the Bakersfield City Council up for election this November.
Originally from San Jose, He described himself as a lifelong public servant, and says he's called Bakersfield home for the last five years.
At 18, he said he served a year in AmeriCorps, working with the Federal Emergency Medical Agency during the 2017 hurricane season.
“I later went on to work for FEMA as a policy analyst and assisted local governments with applying for various mitigation grants to ensure their communities were protected and prepared for any and all future disasters,” he wrote in an email.
He said he's running for the City Council to restore integrity and transparency to local government and “get real” about addressing issues facing the community, like homelessness, racial equality, affordable housing, public safety and the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.