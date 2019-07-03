The fundraiser held by Jersey Mike's Subs, located at Hageman and Coffee Road, raised over $3,000 Tuesday for the family of David Marcus, the Centennial High School superfan who recently succumbed to his longtime battle with cancer.
The sandwich chain will donate the money to Marcus’ memorial service.
Marcus died Friday after multiple battles with cancer. He survived his first battle with colon cancer in 2012 after chemotherapy and surgery, but he was diagnosed for a second time in March 2014.
Marcus' story made national headlines when President Donald Trump recorded a video message of encouragement for Marcus after he entered hospice care less than two weeks ago.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy posted the video to Twitter in an attempt to encourage Marcus.
Marcus, 60, attended Centennial sporting events for about a decade. Although he wasn't a Centennial graduate, he gravitated to the school because of a niece who played basketball for the Golden Hawks. Marcus was also a supporter of the League of Dreams, the local sports league for people with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.