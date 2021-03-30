Jersey Mike’s to donate all of Wednesday’s sales to Bakersfield’s League of Dreams

Local Jersey Mike’s Subs will be in a giving mood on Wednesday, donating 100 percent of their day’s sales to Bakersfield’s League of Dreams.
The initiative is part of Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” where the restaurant chain’s establishments nationwide will donate every dollar that comes into their stores to 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more, according to a news release from the League of Dreams.
The campaign hopes to raise $8 million for local charities across the country, the news release stated. Since its inception in 2011, the restaurant chain's broader charity effort, known as "Month of Giving," has raised more than $32 million, according to the news release.
Jersey Mike’s will also be offering free delivery through their digital app on Wednesday to help achieve its goal.