With a theme of “Always Rejoice," Jehovah’s Witnesses around the globe are planning to celebrate their annual convention safely online.
Starting this weekend, the convention launches on a streaming platform. This is the first time in the event's history that it has not been held in person.
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a news release. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”
The Bakersfield event would have drawn tens of thousands of Witnesses and guests to Mechanics Bank Convention Center in July and August. Organizers opted to cancel the large gathering in March due to the pandemic,
Congregations, families and guests from more than 240 countries will view the program from the safety of their homes.
The decision to move the convention online was guided by the Christian principles of respect for the sanctity of life and love of neighbor.
“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” Hendriks said. “The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before.”
Starting this weekend, the program will to be released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. The virtual event will conclude the weekend of Aug. 29-30.
A number of topics will be explored including how to find and sustain joy, cultivating joy in the family and remaining joyful in difficult times. A key feature will be a Bible-based drama that considers the life of Nehemiah and how he helped the ancient nation of Israel find joy in their worship of God.
Those interested in viewing the convention can contact their local congregation or access the program on jw.org, available under the “Library” tab.
There is no charge for viewing the convention.
