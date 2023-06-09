Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person conventions after a three-year pandemic pause.

After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Bakersfield to host its global three-day event, the 2023 "Exercise Patience"! Convention.

Prior to 2020, summers in Bakersfield were marked by Jehovah's Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at Mechanics Bank Arena.

