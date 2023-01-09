Jeff Flores is named chairman of the Board of Supervisors

The bankers boxes are unpacked and the letterhead has been placed.
Newly elected Third District Supervisor Jeff Flores was unanimously inducted Monday as Kern County’s next board chairman. His term as chairman will span a full year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 7:43 pm
The bankers boxes are unpacked and the letterhead has been placed.
Newly elected Third District Supervisor Jeff Flores was unanimously inducted Monday as Kern County’s next board chairman. His term as chairman will span a full year.
“It’s an exciting day today,” Flores said. “Tomorrow, we’ll have our first big meeting of the board and I look forward to running that meeting and tackling the issues I ran on.”
County rules specify that the role of chairman rotates numerically every year. Last year, Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner was chairman.
In his 2022 year in review video, Scrivner gave kudos to his constituents, colleagues and county staff. He noted the passage of penny tax Measure K, expansion of homelessness programs and an increase in hiring incentives for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as some of the county’s accomplishments during his time as chairman.
“It’s been a year of many challenges but also one of progress on several fronts,” Scrivner said.
“It has been a pleasure serving as chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors this past year,” Scrivner said. “Our work moving this county forward continues in the new year.”
Flores, who won the seat in the November midterm election, ran on issues of public safety and homelessness.
He replaces prior Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard, who retired from the position last month. Flores previously worked as Maggard’s chief of staff for the district, which incorporates areas in southwest and west Bakersfield with a population of 180,000 Kern County residents.
Flores moved into the office over the holiday break.
When First District Supervisor Philip Peters first entered office in 2021, he also assumed the role of chairman.
“It’s more work for sure, but it gets you in the middle of the action and (you) see how things go,” Peters said.
Peters and Flores worked alongside one another on the Kern High School District Board of Trustees for several years.
“I’ve known (Flores) for a while,” Peters said. “He’s going to do a good job. Sure, it's a big undertaking in your first year but he's more than capable of it.”
Flores will now be responsible for running meetings, setting agendas and delegating committees, among other smaller roles “to make the meetings run smoothly.” He will also be required to sit on specific committees. The position of chairman does not come with a pay increase.
“I’m so excited to hit the ground running,” Flores said. “Not only as the new supervisor for the third district, but as chairman of the board.”
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 302,721
Deaths: 2,587
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 295,485
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.29
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 1/5/23