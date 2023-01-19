 Skip to main content
Jeep SUV driver swerves into tree on California Avenue, dies

The driver of a Jeep SUV struck a tree and died Wednesday night on California Avenue, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.

BPD officers went to the 2100 block of California Avenue around 10 p.m. and found Marcus Allen Munoz, 29, dead after he veered into a center median and struck a tree, the news release said. It is unknown what led the man, driving east, to hit the tree but speed appeared to be a factor, police added in a news release. The Kern County coroner's office said Munoz, from Bakersfield, died at 10 p.m. 

