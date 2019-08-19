Let's just say Shandra Wheeler's drive down Truxtun Avenue ended up with a wrong turn.
Wheeler, 49, was driving down the road near Truxtun Lake Monday afternoon when her Jeep Wrangler ended up in the lake. Wheeler said she didn't know what happened or how she and her car ended up in the body of water. A person at the scene said the Jeep flipped over and went into the lake.
Wheeler managed to get from her car to the shore and appeared to be unharmed.
The automobile's engine and windshield wipers were still running as the car was partially submerged.
(1) comment
Some Jeeps had snorkels.
Now we know how deep the lake is.
"Any landing you can crawl, walk or swim away from is a good one."
Fly Navy . . . !
