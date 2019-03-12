Longtime Kern County Fair assistant manager Jeannie Burton died Sunday, Fair CEO Mike Olcott confirmed Tuesday.
Burton, who retired at the conclusion of last fall's annual 12-day event, worked at the fair for 33 years. She was the fair's most senior employee at the time of her retirement, Olcott said.
Her age and cause of death were not immediately available.
Burton, who worked with the fair's many vendors, held the title of exhibit supervisor.
"The fair industry is a tight-knit group and everybody knows everybody," Olcott said. "The outpouring (over her death) from the fair industry is overwhelming."
Burton's year-round job involved much more than just the fall showcase, the fair. She was involved with the Horse Show Classic, the Relay For Life and many other events.
Burton, who started in the fair's payroll department, helped set up the fair's concert stages, handled contracts and scouted prospective acts for the early fall fair.
"She would go to other events around the country, go to other fairs, and see what was out there," Olcott said. "Turkey races, that kind of thing."
Her final fair, which concluded in early October, was a hit. The 2018 fair brought in 416,000 people over its 12 days — more than 34,000 people a day. Carnival sales were up 6 percent this year and concessions were up 4 percent.
This year's fair takes place Sept. 18-29.
Information on funeral services was incomplete on Tuesday.
