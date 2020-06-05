JCPenney said it will close its Delano store this summer.
The department store at 1228 Main St. was on a list of 154 locations being shut down after what the bankrupt retailer said was a "comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company."
"We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want," the Plano, Texas-based company said.
Eight JCPenney stores in California were on the closure list. The location at Valley Plaza mall in Bakersfield was not listed.
Store-closing sales are expected to begin June 12.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a written statement.
“I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time," Soltau continued. "All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
The company said that, as of Thursday, it has reopened nearly 500 stores since government officials began to ease COVID-19 restrictions "and we look forward to opening more."
The nationwide chain had been struggling in recent years amid stiff competition from e-commerce retailers. It said last year it would shut down more than two dozen locations. In January it announced six additional store closures.
Stay-home orders issued during the pandemic worsened the company's outlook and on May 15 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
