Jacqui Kitchen and Nick Fidler, senior Bakersfield administrators, to depart by end of May

Two senior city of Bakersfield officials have informed the City Manager’s Office they will leave their positions by the end of the month.
Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen plans to leave May 14 to enter a job in the private sector. Kitchen has been with the city since 2014, when she was hired as the planning director.
“I am incredibly grateful to the amazing staff and community members I have worked with over the years, and I look forward to remaining involved with the community,” Kitchen wrote in an email to The Californian. “Bakersfield is a phenomenal community and a place that I am proud to call home.”
Public Works Director Nick Fidler plans to leave his position on May 24. He has been in his position since 2014, and has worked for the city for 22 years.
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Assistant Public Works Director Stuart Patteson will serve as acting director until the city can hire a replacement.
City spokesman Joe Conroy said the city will immediately begin a national recruitment effort for both positions.
City Manager Christian Clegg said in an email he was sad to see both Kitchen and Fidler leave, and he called the timing of their departures a coincidence.
“Both Nick and Jacqui are incredible professionals and committed public servants,” he said. “They have played pivotal roles in carrying forward major initiatives of the city. For example, the opening of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center would not have been a success without the personal and professional commitment of both Nick and Jacqui. They both love Bakersfield and have given so much to this community; their contributions will have impacts for generations. They leave big shoes to fill, but the work of serving our citizens and accomplishing the goals of the City Council never stops.”