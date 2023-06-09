North Kern Cemetery Delano

In this file photo taken in 2008, Margarita Gamier arranged a row of candles at the grave of her husband, Domingo V. Gamier, during a Day of the Dead ceremony at North Kern Cemetery in Delano. Gamier died on New Years Day 2003 of an aneurysm at age 47. 

 The Californian / File

Nearly every day, a Delano father makes his way to the North Kern Cemetery to pay a visit to his daughter buried there. He sits there for hours to mourn, to reflect, to grieve at her final resting place.

And nearly every day, he sees partygoers drinking alcohol and hears the loud music they play. He’s even spotted them urinating on the road right where they’ve parked their vehicles, according to his niece Elvia Mendez, a lifelong Delano resident, who told The Californian of her uncle’s experiences because he primarily speaks Spanish.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 