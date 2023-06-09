Nearly every day, a Delano father makes his way to the North Kern Cemetery to pay a visit to his daughter buried there. He sits there for hours to mourn, to reflect, to grieve at her final resting place.
And nearly every day, he sees partygoers drinking alcohol and hears the loud music they play. He’s even spotted them urinating on the road right where they’ve parked their vehicles, according to his niece Elvia Mendez, a lifelong Delano resident, who told The Californian of her uncle’s experiences because he primarily speaks Spanish.
“It’s very disturbing,” Mendez said of the disruptions at the site. Later, she said: “It’s rare not to hear music.”
The outcry by local residents over people ruining the solemn and peaceful nature of Delano’s only cemetery led its mayor to call for a meeting next week to hear individuals’ concerns about the area’s atmosphere and discuss potential solutions. There have also been multiple homicides stemming from the gatherings at the cemetery over the past few years.
People have alerted local police officers about these problems since about 2017, according to the city of Delano. Delano police — stretching back several administrations — either didn’t respond to citizens’ complaints, didn’t arrive in time to help or were confused about whose jurisdiction that pocket of the North Kern Cemetery falls into, residents stated.
The current Delano police chief, Tyson Davis, didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.
Previous police chiefs have said they couldn't enforce laws in that area because it belongs to the county, said North Kern Cemetery District Manager Jorge Jaime.
But the city of Delano has said it falls into its jurisdiction. So, Davis helped to approve an ordinance allowing him to enforce the law, Jaime added.
The ordinance, passed in November 2022, amends where the sale and consumption of alcohol can take place. It is now prohibited in the North Kern Cemetery District.
It’s been against cemetery rules to have alcohol, to cook, grill, set up tents or canopies, allow dogs to run around or play sports, according to a sign near the cemetery.
“Please conduct yourselves with dignity and respect at all times,” the sign reads.
Despite these warnings, there are still people who drink, smoke weed and blast music when people come to visit their loved ones. In April, one man shot another and killed him at the cemetery. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office didn’t file charges in the case, citing a lack of evidence, and the investigation was sent back to the Delano Police Department.
Jaime hopes the meeting next week allows the public to learn about rules needed to maintain a peaceful atmosphere at the cemetery. Security guards hired by the district patrol the area, but residents also need to report these crimes, he added.
The area is open to the public at all hours, Jaime said. He’s thought about shutting down the cemetery completely after a certain hour, but also has heard community members want to visit their loved ones whenever they would like.
Delano Mayor Joe L. Alindajao noted he’s concerned about the potential law violations occurring on the grounds and agreed there are crimes that go unreported. He said he’s likely to recommend hiring private security but there won’t be action taken at Tuesday's meeting.
There’s a need for communication between residents, government officials and those overseeing the cemetery, said Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.
“We just want to have a safer community, but it’s about how does that look and how do we get there,” Solorio-Ruiz said. “And it starts with communication with each other.”
Mendez, the lifelong Delano resident, noted she doesn’t want to bring her kids to the cemetery when there are shootings and her child could be struck by a bullet. It wasn’t like this when she was younger, Mendez added.
“It’s not safe anymore,” she said.
