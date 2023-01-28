 Skip to main content
It's time to sing; Agapeland Christian Academy children prepare for performances

The children of Agapeland Christian Academy took their places near a makeshift stage in a small auditorium that also serves as the cafeteria for the African-American-based private school of 64 students, kindergarten through 5th grade.

The kids, on Thursday afternoon, belted out the Black National Anthem, practicing the song also known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” under the direction of Terra Johnson, the executive director who also teaches kindergarten.

