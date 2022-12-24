'It's sad around here': Thieves rob Christmas decorations from Taft's Historic Fort

A roaring fire casts a soft glow over Christmas lights twinkling in evergreen trees bedecked with cherished ornaments collected over decades. Wreaths hanging on doors prove the home brims with holiday spirit.
These cozy sights fill local homes today on Christmas Eve.
Except there’s a place in Kern County where that’s not the case. And that’s because thieves stole Christmas decorations from Taft’s Historic Fort, a place of historic significance in Kern County.
“Everything was kind of trashed,” The Fort’s executive director, Edith Lauren, said about the stolen decorations.
Lauren drove her usual route to get to work Nov. 18, as she’s done for 24 years. After arriving at The Fort, she noticed doors ajar on two shipping containers, one filled with decorations and another storing educational materials.
She was walking over to shut the doors when an unexpected sight greeted her. Artificial pine needles and shattered ornaments littered the ground outside one of the containers. Large metal locks securing the doors were neatly sliced through.
A fence leading outside was ripped apart where it appeared someone dragged 12 trees into an awaiting car, she said.
“I was really sad because (the decorations) had a lot of memories,” Lauren added.
Police were called to the scene and began their investigation. Officer Robert Gomes of the Taft Police Department told The Californian there are no leads or suspects in the case.
“Why they took those (decorations) … is a great question,” Gomes said of the head-scratching crime.
The decorations aren’t worth a lot and it would be easy to find a suspect in Taft’s small town if they decorated their house with 12 trees, he added.
“It’s not very common” to steal decorations, Gomes said, adding that investigating stolen Christmas trees is a first for him.
He theorized thieves were looking for other valuables when breaking into the shipping containers but then stumbled across decorations and decided to take them.
“They were prepared,” Gomes said, because the hefty metal locks had clean cuts.
Lauren agreed the decorations didn’t cost a pretty penny. But, she said, the wreaths, garlands, lights and ornaments have sentimental value.
One 12-foot tree was donated by her sister before she moved away. Pieces of that towering spectacle were found broken in the shipping container, where it looked like someone stomped on it, she said.
Lauren bought some trees with her own money and donated them to The Fort over many years. And, it was just fun to decorate, she added.
“It’s sad around here” without decorations, Lauren said.
The fort, modeled after Sutter’s Fort in Sacramento, features tall adobe walls and hosts weddings and community events. Completed in 1940, it is considered one of the largest Works Progress Administration projects in the San Joaquin Valley.
Former Kern County Supervisor and Taft Assemblyman Trice Harvey secured the fort’s status as a state historic landmark in May 1980, and it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Those interested in helping out The Historic Fort may call 661-765-7371.
