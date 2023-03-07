 Skip to main content
'It's obvious what God is doing': Children to Love International celebrates 30 years

When Carol Wilcox first attended a Children to Love International banquet, she saw ministry work that was taking place in Romania.

She turned to her husband, Hank, and told him she wanted to go. It wasn’t long after that the couple from Bakersfield sold mostly everything they owned and spent the next three years providing aid and care for many children in Romania.

