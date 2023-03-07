'It's obvious what God is doing': Children to Love International celebrates 30 years

When Carol Wilcox first attended a Children to Love International banquet, she saw ministry work that was taking place in Romania.
She turned to her husband, Hank, and told him she wanted to go. It wasn’t long after that the couple from Bakersfield sold mostly everything they owned and spent the next three years providing aid and care for many children in Romania.
“We worked with thousands of kids at orphanages from infants to teens,” said Wilcox, who began as a volunteer and is now on the board of directors. “We had vacation Bible school. We held babies. We changed diapers. We cried.”
Carol and Hank Wilcox attended another Children to Love International banquet on Tuesday at Olive Knolls Church in Bakersfield, this time to celebrate the organization’s 30th anniversary. They were joined by about 600 others to reflect on all the work and success stories that have come from the charity that began in Romania and is now in four other countries, including Uganda, Thailand, India and Ukraine.
Carol Wilcox and many others with the charity organization marvel how the ministry has grown over the years.
The missionary work in Romania started from Laurelglen Bible Church after Joni Eareckson Tada visited the country as part of a ministry to help children, including disabled children.
Others from the church wanted to help, too.
Greg Gibbons, who is now on the CTL board of directors, was among those who saw the need and wanted to help. His sister adopted a child from Romania. He said the child had his leg amputated by his biological mother so that he could be a beggar.
Gibbons said he went to Romania to work in an orphanage.
“It changed my life,” he said. “When people see things that work they want to support it. It’s obvious what God is doing and people want to support it. ... It’s God’s story, not anybody’s story. It’s how God used a group of people. It really wasn’t one person. It was a group of people that helped establish this ministry and just try to follow where he's trying to lead us.”
Several churches, including up to eight in Kern County, now support CTL International. Now, much of the work done in Uganda, Thailand, India and Ukraine comes from people who live in those countries. Representatives from those countries were at Tuesday's celebration.
The theme for this year’s 30th anniversary celebration is “Through the Open Door.” The myriad stories of families and children who have avoided plight and death have come from doors that have opened, said John Penrose, president of CTL International. There are other meanings intended from the theme.
“In the things familiar we find security but through the open door there is a new and fresh anointing from God,” said Penrose, who has been CTL president for 20 years. “If you walk through the door, then you experience things you might not otherwise experience. There have been all kinds of open doors as it relates to Children to Love.”
Penrose began ministry work as a youth director in Bakersfield in 1969. He also has a business leadership background with work in banking. He also was in charge of Golden Empire Ambulance before selling it to Hall Ambulance in 2001. His background has helped him in his role as president of CTL.
Still, Penrose and others on the board of directors say it’s “by the grace of God” that CTL has been able to be successful for the past 30 years.
He said he has found that people believe they gain “blessings” when giving.
Victor Popa has experience in receiving and giving when it comes to CTL International.
Popa, who is now the director of strategic partnership and development for CTL International, was abandoned at 3 days old in a hospital in Romania. That was the start of 18 years in an orphanage. At age 8, he gained care and help from CTL.
“I’m able to give back and prepare teams and help share the story of CTL to other people,” said Popa, who lives in Bakersfield. “It’s really a full circle. I’m blessed to do this work and make a lot of friends all over the world. Many people thought we would not last and here we are in five countries.”
David Inlow, 71, of Bakersfield, is among the many people Popa calls a friend. Inlow, a CTL volunteer, first met Popa when Popa was 18.
Inlow smiles and holds back tears of joy when he thinks of all the children that he has seen grow up through the help of CTL. He has made several trips to help children in different countries. In December, he went to Ukraine and helped children in an orphanage. The children had to wear jackets and bundle up because it was so cold.
Inlow grows out his gray beard and shows up as Santa when he makes his visits in December.
"If it wasn’t for God bringing them into our system, most of them would be dead by now," he said. "You go enough and you grow up with them and you see what God has for them. That’s something that keeps me going back. These kids have become my kids. I just look forward to seeing them all."