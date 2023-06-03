Black cowboy and Buffalo Soldier reenactment volunteer David Jones visits Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park twice a year, where he dresses in period costume, brings his horse and gear, and talks with visitors about what he calls "a true gem, a historic place in the center of California."
The unique state park in Tulare County will hold its annual celebratory Juneteenth event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 — and visitors from Bakersfield can get there in less than an hour by road or by train at a discounted fare.
This year's Juneteenth celebration will include self-guided tours of some of the 20 historic buildings, history talks by docents, historic games with prizes, storytelling, music, square dancing, food, as well as arts and crafts for sale, according to a news release in advance of the event.
A special highlight of this year’s celebration is the participation of multiple award-winning author and poet Marilyn Nelson. A three-time National Book Award Finalist, Newberry Honor Book and Coretta Scott King Honors awardee, her books include "A Wreath for Emmett Till," "Carver, American Ace," "How I Discovered Poetry" and many more.
The daughter of one of the last Tuskegee Airman and a teacher, Nelson is a professor emeritus at the University of Connecticut, the former poet laureate of Connecticut, and the holder of three honorary doctorate degrees.
Juneteenth at Allensworth, the first California town founded, financed and governed by Black settlers, is sponsored by The Friends of Allensworth, according to the release. The event fee is $10 per vehicle, $50 per small bus and $75 for large buses with more than 25 seats.
For visitors who arrive by Amtrak San Joaquin, a free shuttle is available to take visitors from the Amtrak station to the park.
"Amtrak San Joaquins has been a longtime partner to the FOA in connecting the people of California and visitors with the historic town of Allensworth," Friends of Allensworth President Sasha Biscoe said in a second news release.
"We encourage any individual that is interested in immersing themselves in the rich, ethnically diverse history of our state to consider taking advantage of the affordable, convenient and fun transportation option provided by Amtrak San Joaquins and join us on June 10 to celebrate this important holiday."
Amtrak San Joaquins has scheduled a special stop at the park for multiple trains, coming from the north and the south, bookable at a 50% discount to carry travelers to the historically significant park.
Carmen Setness, community outreach coordinator at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, said compared to freeway travel, traveling by train eliminates the stress of navigating through traffic, finding parking spaces and dealing with road congestion, while also creating a fun, memorable experience.
"Rail travel allows you to sit back, relax and enjoy the scenic route throughout the San Joaquin Valley," she said in an email. "Amtrak San Joaquins offers you comfortable seating, ample leg room, and on-board amenities like Wi-Fi, free movies and a cafe car."
Travelers can also bring their bikes and chairs aboard Amtrak trains and Thruway buses.
Their goal, Setness said, is to "connect travelers with their destination by eliminating as many barriers as we can." Options may include discounts, including even deeper discounts on the Allensworth run.
"Our hope is that travelers to this event enjoy a rich cultural experience at Allensworth, while also making memories on the train," she said.
The town of Allensworth was established in 1908 by Col. Allen Allensworth, and at one point was home to more than 300 families.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park became a historical landmark in 1974.
According to Friends of Allensworth, the Juneteenth Festival is a key annual event hosted by the nonprofit, whose mission is to support, promote and advance the educational and interpretive activities at the state park. The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865, arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, bearing news that the institution of slavery had been terminated, officially spreading news of the freedom of all enslaved people.
Train tickets to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park can be booked online at amtraksanjoaquins.com. For more information on how to book a group trip to Allensworth, contact Setness at Carmen@sjjpa.com.
For Black cowboy and buffalo soldier Jones, each trip to Allensworth offers a chance, not just to learn about history, but to be immersed in it.
When he goes, he usually brings his horse and camps there for two or three days.
At night, when everyone is gone, he sometimes rides his horse through the silent streets of Allensworth.
"I can sense all the angels that were there," he remembered. "It's what drives me.
"What a wonderful dream," Jones said of Col. Allensworth's legacy. "What a wonderful vision this man had.
"This isn't just Black history," he said, "it's American history."
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.