Black cowboy and Buffalo Soldier reenactment volunteer David Jones visits Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park twice a year, where he dresses in period costume, brings his horse and gear, and talks with visitors about what he calls "a true gem, a historic place in the center of California."

The unique state park in Tulare County will hold its annual celebratory Juneteenth event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 — and visitors from Bakersfield can get there in less than an hour by road or by train at a discounted fare.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.