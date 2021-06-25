'It's like a second family': Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County celebrates 55 years with birthday party

Balloons, streamers and cupcakes, oh my! It was a celebratory affair Friday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club in Bakersfield as the club recognized the Kern County chapter’s 55th birthday.
“We’re calling it birthday because kids like birthday parties way more than anniversary parties,” board member Kristin Monsibais said with a laugh.
It was, indeed, a birthday party with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cupcakes for the members of the Boys & Girls Club, with a lot of energy from the kids as the afternoon carried on.
During Friday’s event, many elected officials and their offices sent congratulatory messages or proclamations, including Mayor Karen Goh, Sen. Shannon Grove and Rep. Kevin McCarthy. City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who was in attendance, did the same.
“The Boys & Girls Club has been a gem, not only to the students who walk through the doors, but to the entire community,” said Gonzales.
Being the gem that it is, Gonzales mentioned that the appropriate gift for a 55-year anniversary is an emerald, as it represents “commitment and eternity.”
The club serves a variety of needs in the community — an after-school program for kids and a place where they can do their homework. It’s a space for them to get involved with activities, such as fine arts, music and more. The club has also started a number of meal programs; those who aren’t necessarily members can also get a meal.
“It’s an incredible organization to be part of. Everything they do is for the kids,” said Monsibais.
Brooklynn Hill, a member of the club, said “it’s like a second family. Everyone’s so supportive of everything.”
The sports — football, dodgeball and volleyball —are her favorite part of the club. She also loves ArtFest, a fundraiser featuring creations from students at the Boys & Girls Club, because she loves painting and art.
During the celebration, the club’s Music Fusion group was also featured as they gave a performance of “Kids of the Future,” complete with song and dance. But the party officially commenced for members with the presentation of a blue birthday cake, and an acknowledgment that it was also executive club director Zane Smith’s 25th anniversary with Boys & Girls Club.
Streamers popped out from several sides and Music Fusion made a return appearance for their rendition of “Happy Birthday,” and the kids were free to roam the center where there were games, music, face painting and photo opportunities.
“The Boys & Girls Club is like my home,” said Mashayla Duckett, “It’s a place I go for comfort.”
Duckett is part of the club’s internship program, which provides lessons and gives local kids the ability to get insight on what having a job is like. She is also a mentor to help the youth.
“It’s one of the places that you can come whenever you need someone there for you, and it’s a place you should definitely come to,” Duckett added.
The public may not know just how many youth are served, Monsibais said.
“They’re on different school sites. The fact that they’ve managed to stay open during COVID, still see kids and be that hub, I think that’s incredible,” she said. “I suggest everyone get down here, take a tour and see what it’s all about.”