'It's just a beautiful experience': Servicemen and women honored with lovingly placed wreaths

James Mize. Robert Cazzell. Joshua Lewis. Francisco Rodriguez.

Families reverently placed balsam fir wreaths topped with red bows Saturday at Bakersfield National Cemetery for these individuals and others to remember their full lives and military service. Roughly 8,000 people buried in plains carved into rolling hills had a family member, volunteer or friend honor them during a nationwide commemoration known as Wreaths Across America.

