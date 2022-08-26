 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

It's job fair season in Kern

Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers.

The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job fair at Mill Creek Park, according to city spokesman Joe Conroy, who said Bakersfield is looking to make the event an annual occurrence.

Coronavirus Cases