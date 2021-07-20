'It's changing their lives': Salas presents $1.3 million to Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

The pounding, steady drumbeat began to build as members of Danza Azteca, dressed in colorful garb, twirled faster in a circle. Stomping and jumps made the bells on the dancers' anklets hiss and the earthy scent of sage filled the air.
The beat crescendoed. With a loud “whoop” the dancers bowed, the ceremonial dance complete.
The opening ritual to present the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation $1.3 million, secured by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield in the California 2021-2022 state budget, was complete.
“I really wanted to find a program that gave back to non-traditional students,” Salas said. “(Students) are finding opportunities here with MAOF and it's changing their lives. That's really … why I fought so hard to get the $1.3 million for them.”
Founded in 1963, MAOF uplifts Latino Americans by providing a wide range of educational and employment services. Additionally, the foundation aims to preserve Mexican American culture. Approximately 125,000 people throughout seven counties benefited from their programs in 2019-2020, according to the MAOF 2019-2020 impact report.
Centers are spread across California, but MAOF first established a Kern County facility in 1978, said Magda Menendez, a MAOF administrator in Bakersfield.
Menendez said the additional funds will enable them to expand their services. The rise of Kern County’s unemployment rate — from 10 percent in May to 10.8 percent in June — underscores the importance of this investment, Menendez added.
“We work with anyone that wants to make a positive change in their life,” Menendez said. “This program will open a lot of doors for a lot of people.”
In Kern County, the foundation offers GED classes, bookkeeping and administrative assistant courses, along with other vocational services.
Additionally, the skill center contains work experience programs. Individuals with scarce employment history will be placed in agencies throughout the county and are paid for 6 months by MAOF. The participant gains relevant experience, and can be hired by the worksite, according to the MAOF 2019-2020 impact report.
Brittney Dargusch, a student with MAOF, took advantage of this opportunity to learn about an administrative setting and will complete an externship.
“It’s been an amazing program,” Dargusch said. “They gave us all the resources we needed to succeed.”
Eric Banuelos, a student within MAOF, was laid off from his job in October 2020. He heard about the services offered with the foundation, and enrolled in December to take classes. Banuelos graduated two weeks ago with a certification in bookkeeping.
“It was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Banuelos who hopes to open his own business. “There's not one thing I regret about coming to this program.”
Salas obtained these funds in the budget by proving that MAOF generates jobs and creates a stronger economy for California to his colleagues in the Legislature.
Menendez said the center targets marginalized populations, such as ex-offenders and provides them with a second chance.
Yuri Villalba, the lead dancer with Danza Azteca, said their opening ritual represents a person following a dream and provides healing for those who participate.
“We go around the community ... healing, keeping our culture (and) our traditions alive,” Villalba said. “We, within ourselves, have our own enemy. We are helping … so we can continue growing as human beings.”