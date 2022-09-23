 Skip to main content
featured

It's Banned Book Week and librarians are all about protecting your right to read

The book display on the first floor of the Beale Memorial library in downtown Bakersfield is decorated with official-looking yellow caution tape and paper “flames.”

All the books on the display have a history in the United States of being banned or challenged by those who wanted them removed or restricted.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

