Not every local veteran has the chance or opportunity to take an unforgettable trip to the memorials of Washington, D.C., courtesy of Honor Flight Kern County.
Sometimes age, infirmity or illness get in the way. Other times, maybe it just isn't in the cards.
But on Wednesday evening nine Korean War veterans, residents of Brookdale Riverwalk Senior Living in Bakersfield — and many of their fellow Brookdale residents — were provided with a "virtual" Honor Flight without ever having to leave the ground.
Four other Korean War vets who were unable to attend Wednesday's event were also expected to receive certificates, pins and other honors awarded to Brookdale's vets.
"It’s an honor and a pleasure to partner with Honor Flight Kern County to bring this once-in-a-lifetime experience to them," Brookdale Riverwalk's Director of Resident Programs Mayde Hurley said of the Korean War veterans at Brookdale.
Right at about 6 p.m., a line of vehicles, some festooned in red, white and blue flags, turned into the Calloway Drive complex, horns honking, to provide what organizers called a "drive-by parade" for the Korean War vets who make their home at Brookdale — and for dozens of other residents who wanted to enjoy the joyful and patriotic atmosphere and support their fellows.
As the elders sat in chairs outside the entrance to Building A, the long line of vehicles escorted by two Bakersfield Police Department motor officers slowly cruised by, with waving passengers inside. There were huge military trucks, cars, Jeeps, pickups, historical vehicles and about 10 Chevrolet Corvettes, one of them carrying Mrs. Bakersfield, Peggy Rivera.
After the parade, everyone went inside for the ceremony which included a brief video tour of the Korean War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
"When you go to the memorial, there are always wreaths from various Korean clubs and organizations," Honor Flight Kern County founder Lili Marsh told the residents. "They are always vigilant about it."
Don Aukland, 95, was one of the Korean War veterans honored at Brookdale Wednesday. He served in Korea from summer 1951 to summer 1952.
"I was working in a MASH unit," Aukland said of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital he served in, the kind of medical unit for which the 1970 movie "M*A*S*H," and the later TV series, were named.
He grew up in Minesota and was working in Wisconsin as a young man of 22, when he returned home for a visit.
"I was drafted," he remembered. "I read it in the newspaper."
It was the first he learned that he likely would be going off to war in a country he knew little about.
Aukland worked in the motor pool at the MASH unit, and he said he didn't see much combat. But his unit was involved in supporting American forces at major battles, including Heartbreak Ridge.
There was also a presentation of certificates to the veterans by local elected officials and field representatives in attendance. Other honors were provided as well.
Another resident, Aaron Steenbergen, an 87-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, also served in Korea, although it was 1956, a few years after the armistice was signed.
He also served four years in Japan.
"I performed airborne radar maintenance," he said, making repairs on bombers, F-100 fighters and transport aircraft.
Brookdale's Hurley said she hoped the multifaceted event would provide the aging veterans and the fellow residents a level of engagement that would give them a sense of fulfillment.
In one of the event's most moving moments, at least 15 other veterans, many who served in Vietnam — younger vets who came to honor their older comrades — lined up facing the Korean War veterans.
"Veterans, 'ten-hut! Present arms," ordered U.S. Army veteran Glenn Nakashima.
All 15 saluted, holding the salute in honor of their graying comrades.