'It's all about safety': Riders hit the road after lessons behind Finish Line

About 30 riders of all different ages and experience levels brushed up on their skills before a community ride Sunday that started outside Finish Line Bicycles on Stockdale Highway.
It was a first-time event for the bike shop, but organizers, who held the event in partnership with Bike Bakersfield, hope to have more community events throughout the year.
“It's all about safety, and proper safety etiquette,” said Christian Romo, owner of Finish Line Bicycles. “A lot of times we get on a bike, and we go, but there isn't anything about how do you stop, what happens if you get in an accident or how to prevent an accident from happening?”
Staff from Finish Line as well as representatives from Bike Bakersfield went over things like which leg you should use to try and stop with, the safest way to pass — riders move to the left, pedestrians should yield right — and practice for scanning, or making sure a cyclist is constantly surveying the road.
“We're trying to teach basic bike skills, handling skills, such as stopping properly when you stop,” he continued. “How do you look over your shoulder to make sure that you're not moving the wrong direction in case of a car, also looking at the proper safety equipment, like your helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, public shoes, things like that.”
After more than an hour of safety lessons, Asha Chandy, programs manager for Bike Bakersfield, went over the ABC check every cyclist should perform before a ride.
“A is for air, so you want to squeeze your tires. If there’s any give, you probably need to check the PSI,” she began, before explaining the brake check and chain check. That involves making sure it’s sitting properly and that it makes your hand dirty when you grab the chain. Then you know it’s properly lubricated.
And then the group hit the trail behind the shop for a ride to The Park at River Walk.
Finish Line is located at 8850 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield. For more information about Bike Bakersfield, visit bikebakersfield.org.