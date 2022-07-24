 Skip to main content
'It's all about safety': Riders hit the road after lessons behind Finish Line

About 30 riders of all different ages and experience levels brushed up on their skills before a community ride Sunday that started outside Finish Line Bicycles on Stockdale Highway.

It was a first-time event for the bike shop, but organizers, who held the event in partnership with Bike Bakersfield, hope to have more community events throughout the year.

