It's a new year and a new semester at Cal State Bakersfield

The sun came out in a brilliant display Monday, just in time for the first day of the spring semester at Cal State Bakersfield.
The university campus in the city's southwest was humming with activity as thousands of students and hundreds of faculty began the process of settling into the term that will stretch into mid-May.
"This is so exciting. We are experiencing a shift back to what you might call normal," said Debra Jackson, associate vice president for academic affairs, and dean of academic programs.
Indeed, the campus is fully open, and students are able to take advantage of the campus' wide array of support services, in stark contrast to the pandemic years.
No one is sure yet exactly how many students will ultimately be admitted for the spring semester, because many more are still coming, Jackson said. But CSUB received more than 17,000 applications in November, and some 10,000 students completed early admission last month — with more expected to be admitted in February.
Inside the Runner Cafe at lunchtime, the tables were nearly all occupied, some with students staring deep into their laptops, others crowded with friends and classmates, catching up as they began a new semester in the first month of the new year.
"I have four classes. I'm a full-time student," said Kai Clay, 22, a human biology major with a concentration in research.
She also has two jobs on campus, one as an information technology assistant and the other working in concessions in the cafe.
A senior, Clay expects to graduate in the fall.
"I can't wait," she said.
Nevertheless, she's strongly considering working toward a master's degree.
"I'm honestly not a thousand percent sure," she said when asked what she's going to do with that master's degree she is aiming for.
But she's happy about where she is now, actively pursuing higher education.
"I like to keep my brain active," she said, smiling.
Not far from the Runner Cafe in the campus quad, students gathered around tables decorated with ancient Greek letters. The first two weeks of the semester are a prime period for recruitment to Greek life, fraternities and sororities.
"A lot of people join for a lot of different reasons," said Devin Salcedo, a member of Delta Zeta Tau Fraternity, which was founded at CSUB in 1992.
"Some people join to network with people because they're not from here, because they're transferring from different states, different cities, different schools," Salcedo said.
The fraternity is Hispanic-based, but open to everyone, he said.
As of Monday, CSUB had 807 faculty members, which includes tenured, tenure-track, lecturers, athletic coaches, counselors and librarians, plus faculty in the Faculty Early Retirement Program.
The mood at the university seemed buoyant and busy, although the three flags flying near the center of campus stood at half-staff, in solemn honor of the mass shooting victims in Monterey Park.
Near the east side of the campus, dozens of student volunteers fanned out in what has become a monthly effort to pick up any and all litter dropped on campus.
"This is something we've been doing for seven years now," said Thomas Wallace, CSUB's vice president for student affairs.
Various athletic teams, campus clubs and organizations are involved, as are members of the faculty and staff.
"It's a wonderful collaboration," Wallace said. "Our goal is to be the prettiest, most clean campus in the CSU system."
