MORE PROPOSAL DETAILS

The state has a new centralized website. The state will be requiring school districts to report its status weekly and there will be other COVID-related information available to the public here: https://schools.covid19.ca.gov/.

All schools open for in-person instruction must have their COVID-19 Safety Plan publicly accessible on their websites, and it must be posted five days prior to students returning.

New safety requirements: All students, teachers and staff are required to wear masks. Physical distancing requirement for students is “no less than four feet.”

Rules to offer in-person instruction: