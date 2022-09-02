 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'It was the worst feeling in my own life': Family remembers CDCR counselor shot, killed

There is no question Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. was good.

A good son, husband, father, brother. The Bakersfield resident, who was a corrections counselor at Wasco State Prison, donated bone marrow to a little Colorado girl to save her life, despite it taking a toll on his health, said Joanne Alcala, his mother. He never wanted conflict, stayed neutral and brought people together, said Warren Woolsey, Benny Alcala's uncle.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases