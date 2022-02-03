'It was just heartbreaking': Woman, 19, dies after police say her vehicle was hit by car involved in street race

A 19-year-old Arvin woman died Wednesday evening after a car suspected of street racing a motorcycle crashed head-on into her vehicle, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials.
A BPD official said Bianca Danielle Flores was not involved in the race. She died at the scene on Panama Lane, west of Akers Road, according to a Kern County coroner’s office news release. A woman in the passenger seat of Flores’ vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.
The resulting collision also involved a third vehicle, according to a BPD news release, and a woman in that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by a private party. The motorcyclist fled the scene and has not been located, police said.
Iqbal Singh, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest and reckless driving as a result of the BPD investigation into the crash, police said.
BPD officers’ preliminary investigation indicated Singh, the driver of a Ford Mustang, was allegedly street racing with a motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into incoming traffic and hit Flores’ vehicle head-on, the news release stated.
The Ford Mustang ignited into flames after the collision in the 4100 block of Panama Lane.
Singh suffered moderate injuries, and is receiving treatment at Kern Medical. After he is cleared, he will be booked into Kern County Jail, according to police officials.
Despite only living near the crash site for one month, Akers Road resident Maria Barajas said in Spanish, while her daughter-in-law Lizbeth Barajas translated, that she constantly listens to cars roaring down the street. Maria Barajas said she heard those roars Wednesday night and then a loud crash.
Every resident The Californian spoke with near the intersection of Panama Lane and Akers Road said they frequently hear cars gunning their accelerators and whipping through the streets.
Area resident Stephanie Rivera, 25, listened to a motorcycle that sounded like it was speeding Wednesday night and then heard a “boom.” However, she said her family is used to cars burning rubber in the area and didn’t hasten to investigate.
Rivera said only when her father received a call about the crash did she check out the scene. She spotted a car on fire and people racing to help. Rivera later learned about the death.
“It was just heartbreaking,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m not really surprised because we always hear racing here every single day.”
BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said the department routinely deploys officers on patrol to look for “sideshows,” which could lead to a street race. A sideshow is a group of people performing motor vehicle stunts. Short of an officer on every street corner, this method aims to crack down on street racing, he added.
“People don’t understand how dangerous it is,” Pair said. “This is the reality and why we take this seriously.”
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Motor Collision Investigation Team at 661-326-3967. Residents can also send an anonymous tip at www.bakersfieldpd.us and click on the “Submit an Anonymous Tip” link.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help Flores’ family with funeral costs: bit.ly/3LbO4XC.