It took teamwork to save the life of a wounded pelican on Isabella Lake

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon in early February, and Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann was picking up trash around the Old Isabella parking lot, off Highway 178.
That's when she spotted a solitary American white pelican on the beach below.
Hollmann, 75, is no stranger to the lake and its wildlife, and she immediately figured something was wrong.
The pelicans "are never solo," she said in a Facebook post later that day.
"So I walked toward him to see what was what," she said. "He was tied up in knots and bleeding profusely, likely due to fishing tackle."
Hollmann had seen the lethal effects of discarded fishhooks, lures and line on other local water birds at Isabella Lake. Past incidents she had documented had resulted in the deaths of the birds, and Hollmann was determined that would not happen this time around.
She couldn't get close enough to help the distressed pelican, but thanks to contacts on social media, she was able to reach Ryan Hitchings, a wildlife officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"I was already in the area," Hitchings recalled in a phone interview Friday.
He met Hollmann at the scene and soon realized a fishing lure was caught in the pelican's bill pouch, while another hook on the lure had pierced its wing.
The pelican eluded Hitchings at first but eventually he was able to grasp the big bird and lift him up into his arms. Then, while Hollmann hugged the pelican close, Hitchings proceeded to cut away the three-hook fishing lure.
One hook had indeed snagged the pouch beneath his bill and another had pierced the underside of his wing.
"There was much damage to both, and we thought he would not be able to feed himself for a while," Hollmann said in her post.
The only thing to do was get the pelican some veterinary care and a place where he could take time to heal.
They wrapped him in a blanket, and then zipped him into Hitching's uniform jacket. But the bird was determined to break free, and he did. After nearly losing the rescued bird, the wildlife officer drove to pick up a cage for transport, while Hollmann held the pelican in her vehicle until Hitchings returned and began an hours-long drive to a wildlife care facility on the coast.
"Eva was really the star of the show here," Hitchings said, looking back at the ordeal. "Without her, this rescue would not have ended like this."
Eventually the wounded pelican landed at Pacific Wildlife Care in Morro Bay.
Care center Director Vann Masvidal was there alone when the pelican arrived.
"The bird was a big, bloody mess," Masvidal said.
And he was quite large.
"His wing span was wider than I am tall," he said.
"He was covered in blood. It especially stood out against his white feathers."
The pelican would undergo two surgeries in the coming weeks under the direction of staff veterinarian Shannon Riggs.
"He would not eat on his own for a long time," Masvidal said of the pelican. "We would try to feed him and he would try to bite your face off."
Which is not seen as necessarily a bad thing, he said. Wildlife caregivers try to avoid forming a bond with the animals so they will retain their wariness of humans when they are released to the wild.
"You do your job," he said, "and you prefer they totally hate your guts when they leave."
Isabella's pelican was definitely a hard case in stir. He pulled out his sutures and had to spend weeks in what they call a "toy box" to prevent him from re-injuring his wing.
Finally, on March 17 he was moved out to the large aviary, where he was able to fly and try out the two pools.
Meanwhile, Hollmann was feeling anxious for her bird, and she communicated with the facility in Morro Bay to remain in the loop.
"I am possibly a little emotional about this pelican of ours," she said in a Facebook update in mid-March. "But the volunteers there are dealing with me as patiently as they deal with the bird."
Finally, on April 2, Masvidal carried the pelican out to the nearby marina and opened his enclosure. In the bay, about 300 yards away was a small flock of white pelicans.
"He stood there looking confused," Masvidal said. But eventually he flew off right to the other birds, flew a lap around them before settling in among them.
As Masvidal watched, the entire group flew off — the tall, white stranger from Isabella among them.
"It really doesn't get any better," he said.
Maybe someday the Isabella pelican will return to the Kern River Valley. After all, members of this species are primarily inland birds.
Eva Hollmann said she hopes that learning the details of the pelican's suffering "will serve to nudge people into being more responsible with their fishing tackle."
Hitchings, an angler himself, said most hunters and fishing enthusiasts he knows are conscientious about packing out what they pack in. They're serious about leaving no trace, including discarded tackle.
But since his experience helping to rescue the wild pelican from the claws of a simple fishing lure, he says he paying more attention to the behavior of anglers he sees.
"We actually have a requirement in California Code, Title 14, Section 2.00 (a) requiring that you closely attend to your fishing line," Hitchings said.
It's a simple rule Masvidal, Hitchings and Hollmann hope more fishermen will hold to.
If they do, the pelicans won't thank them, but then, they shouldn't have to.