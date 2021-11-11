'It shows the beauty of America': Veterans Day Parade honors service members

Claps, hoots and cheers from thousands of Kern County residents filled the heart of Bakersfield on Thursday morning for the 102nd annual Veterans Day Parade.
Individuals waved at the 76 floats winding their way from L and 21st streets and finishing around 21st and H street. Military tanks, old helicopters from the Minter Field Air Museum and veterans waved back at the crowd. Young and old alike came to celebrate and honor those who served.
“My heart is really touch(ed) how people support the veterans,” said Vietnam War veteran Chester Lelea, who was watching the parade. “They honor us for what we do for them.”
Lelea and Charles Love, another Vietnam War survivor, did not always witness the outpouring of gratitude from civilians. Both recalled how many labeled them as baby killers after they returned to the United States after the war. This parade finally acknowledges the extent of their sacrifices, both men said.
“I didn’t know I signed up to go die,” Lelea said. “Thank God I didn’t die.”
Ricardo Ybarra, the Veterans Day Parade coordinator with American Legion Post 206, said the theme of the parade, "Veterans: Our Most Valued Treasure," will help people like Love and Lelea understand the public commends their service.
“Our goal is to acknowledge what they sacrificed in the past,” Ybarra said. “There are birthdays that are missed, anniversaries, child births, baby’s first steps — the list goes on. They miss all these events in their lives and you can’t get them back.”
The 76 floats were a decrease from the 136 parade participants from the prior year, Ybarra said. The ongoing pandemic made many unsure of whether the parade would continue in person. He said he learned his lessons from this tumultuous time, and plans to be back bigger and better next year.
Korean War veteran Elizabeth Herrera sat in the truck driving around members from the Honor Flight. She loved her job as a finance manager in the Strategic Air Command and how the occupation provided her an opportunity to travel around the United States.
Ernest, her husband who's also a Korean War veteran, accompanied her on the truck. He thought the parade brought out patriotism for many citizens, which he believes is a rare find nowadays.
Joey Zaza observed the parade from the sidelines. He wanted to ensure the little ones in his family remember the importance of today.
Diane Villanueva said her husband, Phillip, is disabled. However, the Vietnam War veteran has walked in the parade almost every year.
He stands because he is proud of his service, Diane said, who has come to the parade since she was a little girl. Phillip was mandated to serve and had to grow up fast during this time with the army, she added.
Camille Emblem cheered and waved during the parade because her father and husband were veterans. It represents what the men and women have sacrificed for their country, she added.
“It shows the beauty of America and … what makes us great as a nation.” Emblem said. “We are all protected and better for … having our veterans, having our military to protect us as a nation.”