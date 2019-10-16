This time of year, the weather in Bakersfield can be like a night at the blackjack tables.
Sometimes you're cold, and sometimes you're hot. You might need a sweater in the morning and crave some A/C in the afternoon.
But starting Thursday, and continuing through the weekend, you may want to throw a blanket over your air conditioner and put it to bed.
"We're going to see a bit of a disturbance, a cold front moving into the area," said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
"Temperatures are dropping, and it's going to stay cool for a few days," he said.
By cool, he might just mean perfect.
According to Bollenbacher, a low pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska met up with a tropical disturbance off the Baja California coast. And their offspring is going to bring temperatures down 10 to 15 degrees from where it's been.
The high temperature over the next four days should be easy to remember: Just think 72 to 73. From Thursday straight through Sunday.
Overnight lows will fall into the low- to mid-50s.
"It's a little too early in the season for precipitation," Bollenbacher said.
But expect some wind, especially in the mountain passes and the Kern County desert.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, with westerly winds forecast at 20 to 30 mph, and gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. However, on the valley floor, flat-landers shouldn't worry much as winds are expected to be much more subdued.
By Monday, high temps are expected to be back in the low 80s, climbing to a balmy 85 on Tuesday, eight degrees above normal for this time of year.
A/C anyone?
