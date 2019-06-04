Get ready, Bakersfield: that summer heat is finally around the corner.
For the first time this year, Bakersfield is expected to reach triple digits Wednesday with a high of 102 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m., as temperatures are expected to rise into the hundreds, the National Weather Service reported.
A high of 88 degrees is the average temperature in Bakersfield for early June, according to Jim Bagnall of the National Weather Service.
Still, triple-digits are not out of the question — the local record for June 5 is 108 degrees in 1981, Bagnall said.
Bagnall added the recent spike in heat isn't unprecedented; to this point, temperatures have been much cooler in Bakersfield this year and people aren't used to the high temperatures just yet.
"It's early in the season, so people haven't quite acclimated to the hot temperatures coming up for summer," Bagnall said. "This is just the first event, so we're advising people to be cautious in the heat, because people probably aren't quite used to that."
These high temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The National Weather Service recommends staying out of the sun and drinking plenty of fluids.
If you have to be outside Wednesday, be sure to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Those who work outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas.
People with chronic medical conditions, adults over 65, low income households, infants, children, athletes and outdoor workers are more at risk of developing heat-related illnesses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
"People that are especially sensitive to the heat or haven't gotten accustomed to the typical going-into-summer conditions will have to take extra precautions," Bagnall said.
Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, fast pulse, dizziness, nausea and loss of consciousness. If these symptoms surface, the CDC recommends calling 911, as heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion — including heavy sweating, clammy skin, muscle cramps or weakness — the CDC recommends moving to a cool place and sipping on water.
Pets are also at risk of heat-related illnesses, so make sure your furry friends have enough cold water to drink and aren't left in a parked car. The CDC says a parked car's temperature can increase 20 degrees in only 10 minutes, which can make a hot day even more dangerous.
Cooling centers are available when the weather is dangerously hot. San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley centers open when temperatures are forecasted at 105 degrees; Mountain centers at 95 degrees; and Desert centers at 108 degrees. If cooling centers are not open, all Kern County Library locations will be available during their regularly scheduled hours.
Local spray parks are also available to beat the heat, as are popular water areas such as Lake Buena Vista, Kern River by Beach Park, Lake Ming and The Park at Riverwalk.
