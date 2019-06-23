Imagine you're pedaling eastward on the Kern River Bike Path. You coast through the green space at Kern River Park and, with the burgeoning river on your left, you ride past the expanse of water at Lake Ming and ...
Boom. The path ends.
"You lose your momentum," said Jorge Diaz, 39, who jogs the east end of the path regularly.
Diaz doesn't mean physical momentum so much as mental. Stopping and turning around, he said, can take the wind out of your sails.
That's why he's all for an idea bubbling up among bike path advocates to loop the path around the Kern River Golf Course and reconnect it to the path — heading west.
"I think it's a great idea," he said. "Hey, we should eventually take it all the way to the canyon."
Samuel Lux, assistant director of the Administration & Engineering Division in the county Public Works Department, counseled caution in making sure not to present this proposal as a done deal. It's not.
"At this time this is simply an idea that the department was asked to evaluate for feasibility and possible preparation for a grant request. During our typical proposal vetting process we reach out to the various interested parties to gauge the acceptability, desire, and support," Lux said in an email.
"We are not even fully through this stage and therefore staff has not put together any usable mapping or estimates for the proposal."
Fair enough. But that doesn't mean people can't get excited by an idea, especially one that has county officials and staff looking at options.
The Kern River Parkway Foundation, under the leadership of co-founders Rich O'Neil and Bill Cooper, was instrumental in spearheading the development of the bike path in the early 1970s. And the foundation is supportive of the bike path loop.
"It would make a perfect loop around the golf course," said Cooper, who walked the proposed route with a county staffer last week.
"It's not going to interfere with the golf course in any way," Cooper said.
From the dirt parking area at the end of the current path, the route would run between the golf course and the river and come out near the golf course parking lot. From that point, a bike lane would run alongside the road back toward the lake, and cyclists would have the option of rejoining the path westbound or climbing Lake Ming Road toward Alfred Harrell Highway.
"We understand that they are working with (Kern Council of Governments) on this," Cooper said of county staff.
Despite the county's protestations that the plan is just an idea, Cooper thanked county staff in an email for their hard work so far.
"We were very pleased with the level of attention to alignment and detail of the plan," Cooper said. "We think that this will be a very well received addition to the Kern River Parkway Bike Path and it really completes the county's eastward expansion of the path."
Kern County Public Works Manager Yolanda Alcantor advised caution.
"We'd hate to get people's hopes up and not have this come through," she said. "We don't even know if we can do this project."
One fundamental step is to run the proposal by the Kern County Parks and Recreation Commission, Alcantor said, which could happen July 17.
"We would like to have their support before we move forward," she said.
For the jogger Diaz and other users of the path, the proposed extension has little downside.
"A lot of people in this town don't know their own backyard," he said.
"This is where I'm at peace. Out here."
