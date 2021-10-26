'It’s been a blessing': Women receive donations from breast cancer drive-thru

Local women warriors supported other types of women warriors Tuesday morning.
Bakersfield Police Department women officers and personnel donated items at state Sen. Shannon Grove’s breast cancer drive-thru, hosted to benefit Bakersfield’s Young Survival Coalition chapter.
Other residents also dropped off blankets, beanies, slippers and many more items geared toward easing the discomfort of young women diagnosed with breast cancer. Adventist Health also gave vouchers for free mammograms.
“We wanted to do something to honor these women,” said Grove, R-Bakersfield.
YSC, an international nonprofit, offers a support group to women under age 40 who are battling breast cancer. The donations will also go to My Sister’s Healing Closet, a local boutique containing wigs, scarves, mastectomy bras and many more supplies, all replenished and stocked by former breast cancer survivors, said Jennifer Hennick, a representative of YSC’s Bakersfield chapter.
Younger women diagnosed with breast cancer encounter a different journey than older women, Hennick said. These individuals may have kids, be in school or be dating.
“They're hit with this at the busiest time in their life,” Hennick said. “We really just want to see somebody that looks like us (who's) going through everything.”
YSC assembles donated items into care packages for first-time chemotherapy patients. The first treatment often brings stress and anxiety because many unknowns arise, Hennick said.
Several BPD officers and personnel arrived with their own donations. Over the past year, women BPD officers gathered funds from their own ranks and the community. More than $900, said BPD Lt. Keli Paulk, was collected and used to buy the items.
“Women warriors that wear the uniform (fight) for the women warriors who are fighting their illness,” Paulk said.
Community members also dropped off donations before Tuesday’s drive-thru. Diagnosed in August, Salina Martinez, 33, arrived at Grove’s office to pick up some blankets, pajamas and hydration packets. She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, the most pernicious form of breast cancer, on Aug. 30, she said.
Martinez typically filled her days as a freelance makeup artist. That all abruptly halted with her diagnosis.
“Within about a month, I had a whirlwind of appointments,” said Martinez, a mother of two. “It's come at me in a bunch of different ways.”
Still, Martinez feels thankful for the general community’s support and for events such as Tuesday’s drive-thru. Her friend at Better Bowls, a vegan restaurant, makes cookie boxes to raise money and a GoFundMe collected about $18,000.
“It’s been a blessing all around.” Martinez said. “I feel like I can’t fail.”