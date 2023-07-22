WASCO — A haunting specter looms in a quiet, residential neighborhood just around the block from a middle school.

On a recent afternoon, cars whizzed by and a young girl walked past an out-of-place boarded up home on 1st Street. An overgrown tree hides black soot jetting up from a window covered by wood, clearly different from neat houses displaying welcome signs or graduation decorations. Stapled to the residence is a pink piece of paper from the city of Wasco proclaiming it to be “dangerous” and warning occupants could face a misdemeanor for entering its grounds.

