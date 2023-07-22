WASCO — A haunting specter looms in a quiet, residential neighborhood just around the block from a middle school.
On a recent afternoon, cars whizzed by and a young girl walked past an out-of-place boarded up home on 1st Street. An overgrown tree hides black soot jetting up from a window covered by wood, clearly different from neat houses displaying welcome signs or graduation decorations. Stapled to the residence is a pink piece of paper from the city of Wasco proclaiming it to be “dangerous” and warning occupants could face a misdemeanor for entering its grounds.
Two years ago Tuesday, a wife and her two boys were shot and killed by their husband and father at the home in a burst of domestic violence. Two Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were shot by the gunman. One died.
“Every time you look at the house, you know that’s where somebody died,” said Paul Garrison, who lives a few houses down from where the mass shooting occurred.
“It definitely changed the energy of that side of the block,” Garrison added.
Gunman Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, shot and killed wife Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, and two sons, 24-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez III and 17-year-old Angel Ramirez. His spray of bullets struck deputies Dizander Guerro and Phillip Campas, and led Campas to die.
Sheriff's deputies shot and killed Ramirez during an hourslong standoff.
Kern County’s attention fixated on the city as horrific details spilled into view: Campas, 35, left behind a loving family as the father of three young children; the Ramirezes' two girls — ages 9 and 7 years old — narrowly escaped their father’s violence. People wondered how such incidents happen in faraway cities and rarely in our own backyard.
The Ramirez family did not respond to requests to speak about their loved ones.
The impact of the mass shooting continues to reverberate through the city.
The shooting was an 'eye-opener'
Gary Earl has lived in Wasco for 71 years and never thought the shooting that unfolded a few doors away from him would ever occur.
“That was an eye-opener,” Earl added.
Earl watched the entire incident from inside his screen door and noted that the sheriff’s deputies “fell to pieces” after they shot the gunman and then grappled with Campas’ death. He still thinks about the families involved in the incident, he added.
Word spread quickly as KCSO deputies and law enforcement descended upon the residential street in Wasco, a town of nearly 28,000 people, because it's a small town, said Wasco Mayor Vincent Martinez. Nearly the entire town was captivated, he added.
“It was very traumatic for a lot of people,” Martinez said.
Almost everyone had some connection to the shooting because they knew the Ramirez family, Martinez added. Outsize impacts of violence affect a smaller town differently than a bigger city in which everyone doesn’t know everyone, he said.
Martinez’s son wrestled with Jose Manuel Ramirez III in high school and talked about his leadership skills as teammate.
Jose Manuel Ramirez III graduated from Wasco Union High School in 2015 and was the model student athlete and had no issues in or out of the classroom, said Rusvel Prado, the principal of Wasco Union High School.
Prado fondly remembered how Ramirez brought dumbbells with him on games away from Wasco for a workout — that’s how dedicated he was to wrestling.
Angel Ramirez had plans to marry his high school sweetheart and eventually take over a family business, Prado said.
Both brothers deeply cared about Wasco, had a passion for automotive work and were going to impact Wasco through their entrepreneurship, he added.
“It rocked us … every aspect of the community,” Prado said.
Council member Alex Garcia, who was Wasco’s mayor at the time of the shooting, mentioned the incident brought everyone closer together, to check on their neighbors. The community rallied around the family to provide them with financial support and help for the girls who survived.
Teachers became more aware to look for warning sings of children having problems with domestic violence at home, Martinez said.
'It's a scar'
But it’s not easy to forget the violence that unfolded — the boarded up house is easily distinguishable from an otherwise normal residential street.
“It is a scar — not only in the community, but to those families that see it every day,” Garcia said of the home. “It looks dramatic to people that walk by, the kids that walk to school.”
Squatters have taken over, causing fires to the home in which so much tragedy happened, according to nearby residents.
Capt. Andrew Freeborn, spokesman for the Kern County Fire Department, wrote in an email firefighters went to the house two times in January 2023 to put out fires. The cause was undetermined, but firefighters could not rule out if people caused the fires.
The city of Wasco doesn’t own the property, and prefers the owners take care of the land. But there is a process by which the city can intervene to perform abatement, if it is deemed an imminent hazard, Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert said in an email.
But even if the house is refurbished, area residents still live with haunting memories of a nightmare come true.
