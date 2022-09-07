 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'It lets us serve the students better': BC hosts ribbon-cutting for Science and Engineering Building

In an effort to stay ahead of the curve with its resources for students, Bakersfield College President Zav Dadabhoy welcomed the community to what he joked was a “22nd century” facility Wednesday, a $65 million state-of-the-art science and engineering building at the Panorama Drive campus.

Created as the most expensive component of the more-than $500 million Measure J bond that voters approved in 2016, the three-story structure celebrated with a ribbon-cutting bolsters the college’s fairly recent effort to add four-year degrees to its offerings. It’s also a significant expansion of its instructional space and technological resources, according to Stephen Waller, dean of instruction for sciences and math at BC.

Coronavirus Cases