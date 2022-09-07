'It lets us serve the students better': BC hosts ribbon-cutting for Science and Engineering Building

In an effort to stay ahead of the curve with its resources for students, Bakersfield College President Zav Dadabhoy welcomed the community to what he joked was a “22nd century” facility Wednesday, a $65 million state-of-the-art science and engineering building at the Panorama Drive campus.
Created as the most expensive component of the more-than $500 million Measure J bond that voters approved in 2016, the three-story structure celebrated with a ribbon-cutting bolsters the college’s fairly recent effort to add four-year degrees to its offerings. It’s also a significant expansion of its instructional space and technological resources, according to Stephen Waller, dean of instruction for sciences and math at BC.
“So this nearly doubles our science laboratory capacity for our building,” Waller said. “It takes about a 500-square-foot robotics lab and turns it into over a 3,000-square-foot robotics lab.”
That’s just a portion of the new offerings the facility provides, but it’s significant as the college also is working through the necessary steps to add a second four-year degree to its offerings — one in research laboratory technology, Waller said.
The growth of the college’s first baccalaureate program, industrial automation, and the need for more degree programs in the area also help explain why the college is excited about the expansion.
Since the college started offering the program to a little over a dozen students in 2016, the number of students has grown each year, and there are now about 100 students enrolled, Waller said.
And perhaps more impressively for BC's industrial automation students, “100 percent get job offers at local companies before they wind up graduating,” Waller said, noting the program has been so successful in job placement that it’s created a new challenge for educators who are now convincing pupils to stay and finish their degree path, despite job offers they might receive.
The more than 71,000 square feet of instructional space adds more than just a new lab, of course, but the robotics portion is especially critical to future cohorts of students and employees, according to Kern Community College District Board President Romeo Agbalog.
“If Kern County was going to continue to lead, we needed to do things differently in order to prepare the workforce. So here we are,” Agbalog said, recalling an article he’d read recently. It stated that in the future, 50 percent of the jobs in the metro Bakersfield area are going to be subject to automation, and about 90 percent of the jobs in the area of production.
Just upstairs from Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting, Ximena Da Silva Tavares taught an organic chemistry class in the new instructional space that reminded the professor of what she’s seen at much larger research universities, she said.
“We’re super excited, and super grateful to the community that we’re able to use these facilities, because it’s so much nicer than what we had before,” Da Silva Tavares said. “It lets us serve more students. It lets us serve the students better.”