'It keeps her memory alive': Gathering remembers Patricia Alatorre

Supporters of the Alatorre family, who lost Patricia Alatorre, gathered Tuesday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of a mural created in memory of the 13-year-old girl.
Alatorre became widely known as “Bakersfield’s daughter,” a phrase included on the mural at 19th and L streets.
She was killed in July 2020. Inglewood man Armando Cruz has been indicted in her death; he has previously pleaded not guilty to several charges and is scheduled to be in court Thursday. Police have alleged that Cruz connected with Alatorre online and came to Bakersfield to meet her.
Tuesday’s event aimed to educate the public about online predators and human trafficking.
“The purpose of the mural was to keep Patty alive, to keep the story alive and to bring awareness to the community,” said Mo Ali, the founder of nonprofit Thee Next Steps, which organized the night’s activities.
Doug Bennett, founder of nonprofit Magdalene Hope, spoke at the event and listed many tips to catch an online predator.
The average age a child becomes trafficked is 12 to 14, Bennett said. He also added that an online persona is not equivalent to understanding a person’s real character.
“If you don't know somebody in real life, then you really don't know them,” Bennett said.
He continued to say parents and grandparents must know exactly who their children are talking to.
Faith Heath, the founder of nonprofit Helping Us, which raises awareness about human trafficking, said there is no such thing as an overprotective parent. She encourages parents to only expose children to positive influences and to check their phone.
At the end of the event, everyone placed sunflowers and pumpkins with written scriptures under the mural. Hopefully, many residents passing by will stop and read the uplifting messages on the mural, Ali said.
Clara Alvarez, Patricia’s mother, said this day allows her to warn other parents about online dangers. Alvarez also added the mural allows her to feel as if she directly gazes upon her beautiful daughter.
“She’s my baby — she will always be my baby,” Alvarez said. “It keeps her memory alive to know that people care.”