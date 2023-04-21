'It is just the beginning': KCSO's ranks swell with new graduates

Two rows of law enforcement officers kept a straight face Friday — not even the slightest hint of emotion betrayed their unflinching stares.
But cracks in their unflappable demeanor emerged as family members hooted and cheered and shouted names of loved ones crossing a Stockdale High School stage. A slight smile lifted some faces of the newly instated sheriff’s deputies and police officers as badges were pinned on them by either Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis or Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmerman.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work, patience … and grit, honestly,” Sheriff’s Deputy Mykenna Paige Hodges said after the ceremony.
There were thousands who applied to be a patrol deputy and only a few were selected, Youngblood said. Thirty-nine started in the academy and ultimately 25 crossed the stage Friday.
“This is the cream of the crop,” Youngblood said to a packed auditorium. “And you should be very proud. We are.”
This graduation at Stockdale High School wasn’t the only celebration underway Friday for KCSO. The Bakersfield College Corrections Academy graduated its first round of detentions deputies, too, at the Panorama Drive campus, said Todd Dearmore, the lead instructor of the BC adult corrections academy.
Detentions deputies who graduated from BC were selected by KCSO and have the option to either be hired by KCSO or any other jail facility, he explained. Eighteen people enrolled, and all made it through to the end, he added.
“And I can promise that they earned it because we have some very stringent standards,” he noted.
BC’s academy will be open to students as well, Dearmore said.
KCSO has faced dire staffing shortages and BC’s academy allows the department to fill in some gaps, he said. Students taught by BC instructors take the weight away from detentions deputies who are already burdened with an increased workload, he added.
“It was a beautiful graduation,” Dearmore said.
Several emotional scenes played out at Stockdale High School as well — a grandmother rushed over to a sheriff’s deputy and hugged him, crying out “poquito,” or “little.” Another grinned — from ear to ear — with his daughter as a woman took their picture.
Sheriff’s deputy Rudy Garcia, 22, said he gained inspiration and motivation from his brother, who’s also a KCSO deputy. The ability to help people in what could be the worst day of their lives also appealed to him, he added. Law enforcement is viewed by many people in a negative light, so Garcia hopes to change his perception by reminding people deputies are human, too.
Kern County Superior Court Judge David Zulfa noted his job comes with a lot of perks — administering the oath for recruits to transcend into sworn peace officers is the best perk he has.
“No matter how many times I do it, it brings emotion to my heart,” Zulfa said.
The judge reminded the recruits that no matter what they see on the social media app TikTok, the majority of people support them every day. Though Zulfa said he backs the badge, he never wore the badge, and said he has the utmost respect for those who choose to do so.
“It’s the conclusion of your academy,” Zulfa added. “But, in more ways it is just the beginning.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.