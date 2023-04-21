 Skip to main content
'It is just the beginning': KCSO's ranks swell with new graduates

Two rows of law enforcement officers kept a straight face Friday — not even the slightest hint of emotion betrayed their unflinching stares.

But cracks in their unflappable demeanor emerged as family members hooted and cheered and shouted names of loved ones crossing a Stockdale High School stage. A slight smile lifted some faces of the newly instated sheriff’s deputies and police officers as badges were pinned on them by either Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis or Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmerman.

