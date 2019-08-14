Downtown Bakersfield resident Roy Keenan had to stop when he saw broken glass littering the sidewalk in front of Slice of Italy early Wednesday morning.
He knew the Italian pizzeria and bistro had been vandalized the previous night, and he shook his head in disgust that it had happened again, 24 hours later.
The city's Ward 2, he said, has become "the ward of broken windows."
"This is the kind of thing that can drive someone out of business," he said in sympathy and solidarity with business owner Dupree Brar — and scores of other businesses that have been victimized downtown and in other areas of the city.
For the second consecutive night, windows and a door were smashed and broken at the downtown restaurant at 2543 F St.
The first round of maliciousness began at about 10:40 p.m. Monday when two teenagers began throwing rocks at the restaurant's windows. They also punched the glass out of one of the restaurant's doors, Brar told The Californian Tuesday.
According to footage from the restaurant's security cameras, one of the two vandals had his face covered and was shirtless, while the other was wearing a jacket and a hoodie, Brar said.
By Tuesday evening all the broken glass had been swept up and black-painted plywood had temporarily replaced the smashed panes until replacement windows become available.
Then, overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, the vandals apparently returned to finish the job. Every window that wasn't damaged in the previous attack, was bashed in the second incident.
"This is awful. I've already informed the police," said Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who has been responding to the scenes of many of these incidents.
"I'm not immune to this," he said. "In the last six months, my office building has been broken into as least nine times."
Business owners downtown have expressed discontent over the ongoing vagrancy and homeless issue that's been plaguing the area. Are the teens spotted vandalizing Slice of Italy vagrants or homeless? It's a question we're asking police.
In the meantime, Brar told The Californian he's concerned customers won't want to eat in his restaurant while his windows are boarded up.
But some customers and supporters of the beleaguered restaurant say they're making a special point of eating there.
Sounds like a pizza party.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
(2) comments
I've never eaten there before, kind of out of my driving zone, but I just placed an order and will support them.
What the he-ll is wrong with people?? Life isn't that complicated man. Get up in the morning, do something productive with your day, take care of your business and let everyone else do the same. Respect each other. FFS!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.