 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'It doesn't feel real': Family recalls loved ones lost in fiery car wreck which killed 2, including 15-year-old

Alfonso Duarte’s five daughters and two sons always heard their father repeat one truth: Be grateful we have each other, he would say, and no one’s dead.

Even if money ran tight, said Duarte’s daughter Silvia Ponce, 19, on Friday, she had the companionship of four sisters and two brothers.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases