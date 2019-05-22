An Israeli company will be building a 250,000-square-foot logistical center somewhere in the Bakersfield area, according to Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard.
Maggard made the announcement Wednesday evening on Facebook and provided few details.
A call to his staff was not immediately returned.
Maggard said that Hadco Metal Trading Co., a global distribution and industrial metal supply company, would invest $25 million in the new logistical center.
The center will store a wide range of metal inventories in substantial quantities, Maggard said in his post.
The company services the aerospace, defense, high-tech and machine shop industries, Maggard said.
