Isabella Lake exceeded 500,000 acre-feet of water storage during the holiday weekend for the first time in nearly two decades.
By midday Wednesday, the water level in the lake had continued to rise, surpassing 510,000 acre-feet, or nearly 90 percent of what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers refers to as the "gross pool," the approved capacity of the reservoir.
That magic number is 568,000 acre-feet. One acre-foot is enough water to cover a football field 1 foot deep. In other words, a full lake could inundate nearly 900 square miles of land in 1 foot of water.
Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay said filling the lake is still part of the plan. In fact, the Corps needs the water in the reservoir to reach capacity before engineers can fully test the capabilities of the new dam.
"The Kern River interests are working together and with the USACE to fill Isabella Reservoir," Mulkay said in an email Wednesday.
"I agree with David Serafini," he said, referring to a senior engineer with the Army Corps' Dam Safety Modification Mandatory Center of Expertise.
"They have a very defined protocol to follow to make sure the new construction at Isabella is working properly," Mulkay said. "We are doing all we can to get as close to gross pool as possible this year, and we hope that happens mid- to late July."
Many residents of the Kern River Valley would like to see the lake as full as possible year round. But that's not feasible.
The main reason the dam was built in the early 1950s is flood control.
Of course, water storage for agricultural and municipal users downstream is crucial. And recreational uses are also important as they help support the KRV's tourism industry, which is central to the valley's economy.
Nevertheless, the dam's priority is, first and foremost, flood control. It would be unwise, water managers say, to fill the lake too early in the rainy season without leaving ample room for unexpected floodwaters.
That’s why the Water Control Manual for Isabella Lake limits storage in the lake to 170,000 acre-feet November through January.
Then on Feb. 1 that limit steps up to 245,000 acre-feet. Since 2006, during the Kern River Valley's peak tourism season, the lake has been subject to what the Corps of Engineers called a "restricted pool." That meant the lake was allowed to reach only 361,250 acre-feet, more than one-third less than the lake's capacity.
Mulkay, who acts as the liaison between water rights holders downstream and the Corps of Engineers, said returning full storage capacity to the reservoir will give water managers more flexibility in their water management strategies.
Considering this year's massive snowpack and huge river flows, many had predicted Isabella would be filled by mid- to late June. But a mild late spring and the Corps' decision to push larger-than-normal releases from the dam gave water managers more breathing room.
"There is still a lot of water in the snowpack," Mulkay said, "and a very conservative estimate of runoff for July and August is in the range of 350,000 acre-feet and 110,000 acre-feet, respectively.
"However, these numbers are impacted significantly by weather patterns and there is no guarantee of the accuracy of this forecast," he said. "Irrigation demand has increased, which will also use a lot of this estimated inflow."
But pretty much everyone agrees. It beats another year of drought.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.