20230706-bc-lakerise_500010917

Thousands gather on the shores of Isabella Lake on Saturday for the Kern River Valley’s annual fireworks extravaganza. The lake has exceeded half a million acre-feet of water for the first time in nearly two decades.

 Steven Mayer / The Californian

Isabella Lake exceeded 500,000 acre-feet of water storage during the holiday weekend for the first time in nearly two decades.

By midday Wednesday, the water level in the lake had continued to rise, surpassing 510,000 acre-feet, or nearly 90 percent of what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers refers to as the "gross pool," the approved capacity of the reservoir.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.