Since Oct. 1, the level of water in Isabella Lake has been kept very low to allow work to be completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
That artificially low water limit — 72,000 acre-feet — was lifted last week, and the lake located about 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield will be allowed to get much deeper.
In fact, the water level is already rising dramatically, by some 7,000 acre-feet per day, on average.
"The 72,000 acre-foot restriction on Isabella Lake has officially been lifted!" the Lake Isabella Dam Task Force, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said in a news release on Facebook.
"We've wrapped up work on the upstream side of the Borel Canal and the French Gulch interim boat ramp extension, and lake levels will now be allowed to rise to 361,250 acre-feet or 2,589 feet elevation, weather providing," the task force said.
"There will be no further need to lower lake levels for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete in 2022."
The work was scheduled during the fall and winter months to minimize impacts to the area's peak recreation season. And with a snowpack in the Kern River Basin that is well above normal — more than 150 percent of normal in the Southern Sierra — getting that work done before the spring snowmelt was imperative.
"Just in time for this huge runoff season. Excellent job!" Lake Isabella resident Justin Beckham said on the task force's Facebook page.
According to the Corps of Engineers Water Control Data System, by 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the lake level had risen to 116,888 acre-feet, a 62 percent increase in less than one week.
All of this fuss is due to the Army Corps' Isabella Lake Dam Safety Modification Project, a multi-year monster project that will ultimately change the face of Isabella Dam, probably the most important piece of government infrastructure in Kern County.
The 67-year-old dam, located on the Kern River about 40 miles upstream from Bakersfield, was discovered more than a decade ago to be leaking, sits on an active earthquake fault, is vulnerable to a 100-year flood, and tops the federal government's list of dams urgently in need of repair.
But for thousands of people who use the lake for boating, fishing and windsurfing, the return of cold, clear water to the lake means fun and recreation and the simple pleasures of life.
"This is good. This is good," Lancaster resident Robert Nunez said of the rising lake level. "Let it fill up."
