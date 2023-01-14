Isabella Lake could be filled to capacity this spring for first time in more than 15 years

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Isabella Dam team is asking for clearance from Corps safety officials in Sacramento to dramatically raise the water level in Isabella Lake.
After more than a decade and a half of following strict limits on how much water may be stored in the 70-year-old reservoir, the Isabella team believes the time has come, weather permitting, to fill the lake to capacity this spring. And so far, weather doesn’t appear to be a limiting factor.
"Our Isabella team is currently drafting a deviation request for approval by the Sacramento District Dam Safety Officer, which will allow us to temporarily raise the reservoir above the Operating Restriction to Gross Pool in order to accomplish our initial fill," Project Manager Evan Nelson said in an email.
“The target date for approval of the deviation request is Feb. 1,” Nelson said. A second document, the Initial Fill Plan, is also being drafted with a target approval date of Feb. 28.
In plain English, this means the Isabella team needs the safety officer’s approval — and to have a formal plan in place — before it can allow the water level in the lake to surpass the "operating restriction," sometimes called the "restricted pool." This safety limit, about two-thirds of Isabella’s capacity, or “gross pool,” was instituted after the Corps of Engineers discovered in 2006 that water was seeping beneath the dam.
The seepage problem, combined with earthquake risks, and later, the possibility of a cataclysmic flood event overwhelming Isabella Dam, led the Corps to place Isabella at the top of a national list of dams determined to be in critical need of attention.
As a result, the earthen structure 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield has been the subject of years of study, evaluation, planning, public comment, explosives blasting, excavation and construction since the seepage was discovered and a determination was made that the Kern Canyon Fault under the dam, previously believed to be inactive, was capable of producing an earthquake.
It also meant that dam operators were restricted to keeping water levels below a maximum of 361,250 acre-feet, well below the lake’s capacity of about 568,000 acre-feet.
One acre-foot is 325,850 gallons of water, or enough water to cover a football field 1 foot deep.
What all this means is that the Corps of Engineers could potentially fill Isabella Lake this season for the first time in more than a decade and a half, rain and snow levels permitting.
It’s a likelihood that brings joy to many KRV residents.
“Really looking forward to a full lake. I don't think I’ve ever seen it that way,” Kern River Valley resident Hal Chiprin said in a Facebook comment. “I've lived here 12 years now and it's been on restricted pool all that time.”
Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann hosts a community page on Facebook that helps valley residents keep up on the latest information related to the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project. Late last year, according to the Corps of Engineers, work on the project reached “substantial completion,” meaning all the work needed to make the dam safer and reduce downstream flood risk is complete.
For Hollmann, who also rows and windsurfs the lake, seeing the surface steadily rising as a swollen Kern River gushes into the lake is almost a religious experience.
“Our lake makes my soul sing,” she said in a text message. “The energizing workout when I row at first light; the quiet visiting with the birds as I paddle my SUP (stand-up paddleboard); and the exhilarating speed as I zip along with my windsurfer in the afternoon winds — all of that was badly hampered during the drought, as I bumped from tree to boulder to mud flat.
“It is fabulous,” she said, “to be able to ‘let her rip’ again!”
The main reason the dam exists and the top priority for the Corps of Engineers, which controls it, is neither recreation nor water storage for agricultural and municipal users downstream.
While those factors are considered, the priority for the dam is, first and foremost, flood control. It would be irresponsible and unwise, water managers say, to fill the lake too early in the rainy season without leaving ample room for unexpected floodwaters.
That’s why the Water Control Manual for Isabella Lake limits storage in the lake to 170,000 acre-feet November through January.
Then on Feb. 1 that limit steps up to 245,000 acre-feet. Beginning in March, reservoir levels may increase steadily and reach approximately the restricted pool by April 1, and the gross pool, or lake capacity, by the end of April, according to Corps guidelines.
Returning full storage capacity to the reservoir would give water managers more flexibility in their water management strategies, said Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay, who acts as the liaison between water rights holders downstream and the Corps of Engineers.
"The restrictions on the reservoir will not be officially removed until the reservoir fills and the COE (Corps of Engineers) is able to complete their testing," Mulkay said.
Indeed, the Corps needs the water in the reservoir to reach capacity before engineers can fully test the capabilities of the new dam.
"We are working with the COE on a weekly and daily basis to make sure we are able to capture this year’s runoff," Mulkay said. "Our goal and the COE’s goal is to fill the reservoir this year if possible."
Mulkay said he believes they are in good shape, and under current hydrology, are not facing flood releases — water released downstream because it surpasses the conservation levels outlined in the manual.
"If the hydrology increases significantly over the next few months, that could change," Mulkay said.
These are all good problems to have as the rain and snowfall levels in the Kern River Basin have easily passed 100 percent of the seasonal average — and may indeed go much higher as new atmospheric rivers slam into the Sierra Nevada and the Kern River watershed this weekend.
"The return of Isabella Lake has been something we've been looking forward to since the start of this project," said Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters in Wofford Heights.
"If you combine a full lake with good reservoir management, we should see three, maybe even four years of raftable flows following big winters," Volpert said. "Under the current restricted pool, we are only getting one season of decent flows following large winters. Which is OK if you're lucky with the weather, but running a business that relies on luck is not preferable."