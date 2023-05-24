Isabella Dam outflow downstream toward Bakersfield sets new record high

Water managers at Isabella Dam have been clear that the Kern River Basin's record-high snowpack meant the amount of water being released downstream from the dam would increase this spring, and it certainly has.
But on Tuesday evening, the releases from the dam established an all-time record high, said Steven Lafond, who for 33 years was chief Kern River hydrographer for the city of Bakersfield's Water Resources Department, before his retirement in 2009.
According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water control data for May 23, water being released downstream from Isabella Dam reached 7,712 cubic feet per second as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, eclipsing the previous high, according to Lafond, of 7,237 cfs that occurred four decades ago on June 29, 1983.
Records show that this is the highest release from Isabella Dam in its 70-year history, he said.
Over the past few weeks, Isabella Lake storage has been increasing steadily as snowmelt pours in from both the north and south forks of the river, whose headwaters begin near Mount Whitney. On Wednesday morning, the lake total surpassed 401,000 acre-feet, more than 70% of capacity.
The cooling trend we are now seeing in the Kern River Basin will likely slow the snowmelt runoff for the time being, but that may be a temporary respite.
"Likely, we'll see 10,0000-plus daily gains (in cfs) late this month or (in) early June," Jeremy Croft, a public affairs specialist with the Corps of Engineers, said in an email.
It is still possible to reach 15,000 cfs total daily inflow, he said, but it's no longer in the forecast.
"The longer we go with more seasonable temperatures, the less volume there is available to create record high snowmelt inflows," Croft said.
Earlier this month, the Corps of Engineers said in a news release that dam storage may exceed Isabella's capacity of 568,075 acre-feet — known as gross pool — sometime in June.
"The district expects Isabella Lake to exceed gross pool of 568,000 acre-feet this summer, which will cause the dam’s service spillway to release water for the first time since 1983.
“Based on the rate and timing of snowmelt, this spill could last several weeks, beginning sometime between late May and mid-June,” the Corps said.
Previous years' releases from the service spillway have impacted Highway 178, including by causing delays and closures.
“There is no expectation that water levels will reach the top of the new labyrinth weir or spill into the emergency spillway,” the USACE continued. “The emergency spillway is designed to be used in a 4,000-year flood situation, meaning that in any given year there is a 1 in 4,000 chance of such an event. Current snowmelt projections are far below this level and are not expected to get there.”
