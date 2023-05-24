 Skip to main content
Isabella Dam outflow downstream toward Bakersfield sets new record high

Water managers at Isabella Dam have been clear that the Kern River Basin's record-high snowpack meant the amount of water being released downstream from the dam would increase this spring, and it certainly has.

But on Tuesday evening, the releases from the dam established an all-time record high, said Steven Lafond, who for 33 years was chief Kern River hydrographer for the city of Bakersfield's Water Resources Department, before his retirement in 2009.

