At 4:45 one morning in December, Julie Riegel found herself literally shaken out of bed.
“I was awakened by a strange feeling,” she said. “I thought of the house moving, but what you felt was that you were waiting for an earthquake to happen.”
For the next 45 seconds, she said the house moved and groaned like a “giant sandstorm” had started raging beneath her home.
“I immediately got up, one of my sisters got up. And I texted (my neighbors) because I know them and said did we just had a big earthquake?,” she said. She later called the city of Bakersfield. “We explained this was like a violent weirdness that happened to our house.”
Unfortunately, Riegel and her neighbors say shaking like what happened that December morning was not an isolated incident. For the last several months, the group says traffic forced to travel closer to the curb due to construction on 24th Street has caused their homes to shake daily. Some worry cracks in the walls that have formed since the construction began are caused by the city’s work.
“I had just had the house painted and all the cracks fixed,” said Bill Hickey, who lives across the street from Riegel on Cedar Street, in a house that corners 24th Street. “I’ve got new cracks that have never been here before, in places in the house that didn’t have cracks.”
While new hairline cracks have formed on some doorframes, a large crack has begun to spread upward on the stairs to his basement, and his outer wall along the street has begun to split.
He says he regularly wakes up at 4:30 in the morning, when his house shakes as buses and trucks pass by on the road near his house. He described the worst shakes as being like magnitude 3 earthquakes.
“Props to GET Bus because Stalin would be proud,” he said of the on-the-dot bus schedule. “They are plus or minus three minutes. I can tell you when the buses run.”
The city of Bakersfield says it has tried to address the neighborhood’s concerns. The city has authorized the project’s contractor to resurface a 150-foot stretch of road along 24th Street east of Cedar Street. The city has also reduced the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour in an attempt to mitigate the issue.
“We have told the contractor that this will be extra and the city is willing to pay extra,” said Bakersfield engineer Ravi Pudipeddi. “It’s treated as an emergency from our side.”
Yet, Hickey says drivers ignore the speed limit, and he is waiting for the resurfacing to begin. The city anticipates the contractor to begin work next week.
Hickey’s backyard neighbor, Mark Mestaz, said his home also experiences shaking. He purchased the house in May 2018, and since he moved in, he says hairline cracks have formed in his walls.
Since the construction came near his house, he says he avoids the side of his house closest to 24th Street. The shaking has gotten so bad that it has knocked items off his shelf, he said.
“It feels like earthquakes. I feel it in my bed in the morning,” he said. “There’s been a couple times when I’m like is that an earthquake or is that a truck?”
Part of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the 24th Street project is meant to add two lanes from Highway 99 to M Street to alleviate traffic congestion.
In November 2018, the city announced 14 months of construction on 24th Street, but at this point, the city does not anticipate the project to be completely finished until August.
“It’s just kind of like this reoccurring toothache,” Mestaz said. “It’s like, man, I wish they would hurry up so that I can enjoy more of my space.”
The 24th Street project was delayed for two years after a lawsuit by a group of citizens languished in court. Although ultimately unsuccessful, proponents of the lawsuit said their legal action exposed flaws in the city’s plan.
Pudipeddi said the city is in the process of comparing photos taken of Hickey’s house before the construction to photos of the cracks that formed over the last several weeks to determine culpability.
He added that the violent, mid-December shaking could have been caused by a large piece of equipment being moved down the street. He said the city did not move the heavy machinery and the contractor has denied doing so as well.
“It’s like a known mystery, but nobody is taking responsibility,” he said. “We know that there was some sort of a roller that drove by, but we don’t know who drove it.”
Eventually, the city plans to move traffic further away from the south curb, providing a buffer between the effected homes and the 24th Street traffic. But until the project finishes, Hickey says he worries his home will become more damaged as the shaking continues. Until anything changes, he says he is forced to wait for the city to act.
“All I want is immediate action to mitigate this problem,” he said. “I don’t mind fixing it, but it’s got to stop.”
(2) comments
Whatta mess. Absolutely terrible planning in this city. But hey, let's get another overpaid city manager in here to run the show...some things never change.
Why would someone purchase a home knowing this construction was planned for the near future? Was there no disclosure? I am no fan of what they're doing to our city. I have lived here for 63 years and I miss the homes I grew up with lining 24th street. All in the name of progress, right? Progress at the expense of Bakersfield History.
