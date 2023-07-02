Captur-bc-minimumwage.PNG

Fast-food workers protest for a $15 dollar hourly minimum wage outside a McDonald's restaurant in East Los Angeles on March 12, 2021. A judge ruled that a proposition to raise the California minimum wage to $18 an hour can’t go before voters until 2024. CalMatters reports the recent budget deal between the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom would reconvene the Industrial Welfare Commission, dormant since 2004, to issue new rules on wages and working conditions for specific industries, possibly including fast food.

 Damian Dovarganes / AP

Folded into California’s $310 billion budget agreement is a relatively small line item: $3 million to resurrect an obscure old state commission that once regulated industries from factories to farms to laundries — and even had the power to set the minimum wage.

