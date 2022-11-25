Is Black Friday dead? It's a mixed bag, shoppers say

Black Friday seemed dead in Rosedale’s Northwest Promenade about 30 minutes before retailers pushed their doors open.
Roughly 20 people shivered under blankets and sweatshirts at 4:30 a.m. Friday near Best Buy, while lines at Kohl's, Walmart, Home Depot and Target didn’t exist.
Life flickered into the commercial holiday as clocks ticked closer to 5 a.m. Customers waited in cars lined up outside Best Buy mere minutes from doors unbolting. Similar scenarios unfolded at nearly every Promenade store — Walmart’s line only stretched past Best Buy less than five minutes before its 6 a.m. opening.
“Not really,” said Veronica Josue, 27, when asked if she was worried about securing a spot in line as her baby cooed in a purple stroller. “I mean, there’s still always good deals. But, I don’t need to be the first person in line.”
Josue explained that her confidence to nab goods increased after she drove through the retail strip Thursday night and didn't spot people camping outside stores.
“That’s crazy,” Josue said of seeing no lines.
Others did seek what is perhaps an outdated Black Friday experience.
Los Angeles man Mark Bizarron, 20, said he pitched a tent at 1:30 a.m. outside Best Buy all for an iPhone charger and scored $3 off the item.
“For me personally, it was the thrill of coming and just trying it out,” Bizarron said, while standing first in line outside Best Buy with three others. “It wasn’t necessarily for the charger.”
Bizarron’s friend, Carlos Flores, 18, dished out $1,000 to purchase an Apple pen, Apple watch, an iPad and a keyboard in Best Buy — a worthy deal, he said, while scouring iPhone cases.
For Karissa Kline, sleeping in her car at midnight and stepping into Walmart at sunrise paid off as she contemplated purchasing a $228 65-inch flat screen TV or a $128 Roku TV. The Bakersfield resident also snagged a $5 pillow.
TVs proved to be popular items as many hovered around the aisle and voiced their appreciation for the deal — one man barely squeezed three Roku TVs into his cart.
Many interviewed noted bedsheets at Kohl's and $5 pajama pants at Old Navy were reminiscent of Black Fridays of years past.
But others were unimpressed by this year's deals.
Kline’s boyfriend didn’t buy an Xbox and Nintendo Switch — gaming systems — because markdowns weren't good enough. Magdalena Rivera, 25, sought a PlayStation 5, but Best Buy had just one when it opened, though the online site said the gaming system was available in store, she said.
Charles and Jeanette Flock didn’t hesitate describing this year’s deals.
“Awful,” said Jeanette Flock.
“Disappointing,” Charles Flock said at the same time.
They wanted clothes for their granddaughter, and a giant teddy bear for Saturday's teddy bear toss at the Condors. Inflationary pressures may describe the dearth of deals, Charles mused while adding significant markdowns more frequently appear online.
“It’s a really sad situation,” Jeanette said. A waffle-maker stamping out a snowflake sat in their red Target cart around 8 a.m.
Lora Kendrick, 67, also hunted for a giant teddy bear to toss at Saturday's Condors game, but caved to buying it online. She explained Friday’s similar deals popped up throughout the month and ruined Black Friday’s turnout as she glanced through Kohl's pajamas for her granddaughter.
But nothing would stop her family from coming out, other than a traumatic experience while shopping. It’s tradition, she explained, though her son protested about early hours.
Sisters-in-law Julie Mcguinnis and Erin Mcguinnis pursued women’s clothing at J.C. Penney said nothing could change their tradition of shopping on Black Friday — they were at their fifth location and Julie had been up since 4:30 a.m. to step into Kohl’s.
She could remember when lines wrapped around Kohl’s as everyone hustled to check out, and said she did secure some steals.
But Taft native Caitlin Bailey, 22, said Black Friday is dead as she shopped for beauty items in northwest Ulta.
“It’s still fun, but it’s not the same,” she added.