After months of delays, a path appeared to clear Monday toward a new future for Sundale Country Club in southwest Bakersfield.
While the details of Sundale's future remain uncertain, new ownership of the club is already raising hopes among area residents for a return to a healthier, more vibrant, more attractive club and golf course.
There is even renewed hope that the once-elegant Tavern by the Green, which later became La Foret Fine Dining, could reopen.
At a public auction held at 10 a.m. Monday on the steps of Bakersfield City Hall, no one stepped up to bid on the financially troubled golf course, and as expected, the ownership was transferred to the purchasers of the club's debt, a partnership that includes Bakersfield businessmen Girish Patel and Jay Patel.
"Ownership reverted back to the lender," Jay Patel said Monday. "We are the lender, basically."
The opening bid — which received no responses — was $1.251 million plus one dollar.
Patel said he was happy about the outcome, especially after so many delays. Current owner Young Ohr brought in three new part-owners who each proceeded to file for bankruptcy protection, which Patel said was a clear strategy to delay the inevitable because the filing of Chapter 13 bankruptcies invoked automatic stays of the foreclosure auction, blocking creditors from moving forward.
A woman who answered the phone at the club's business office Monday said Ohr was not available for comment.
Donna Tyner, secretary-treasurer of the Kern City Homeowners Association, said she and many other residents of Kern City, the surrounding retirement community near West High School, are thrilled by the news that control of the property appears to be changing hands — and that the new owners have no intention of developing a residential subdivision on the golf course.
"We were excited to hear they plan to keep it as a golf course," Tyner said. "That's what we were hoping for."
Tyner, whose home backs up to the fourth fairway, said over the years Ohr has not cared for and watered the course as well as it was cared for in past years.
"It's been very lax," she said.
Last year, the Patel partnership bought the club's debt from Los Angeles-based Hanmi Bank.
But the repeated auction postponements have kept a cloud of uncertainty over Sundale.
"We are not done yet," Patel said.
Monday's transaction must be legally recorded.
"Then we have to start an eviction proceeding," he said. And judging by the opposition's delaying tactics, Patel said, he won't be surprised should those proceedings be dragged out as well.
In the meantime, many golf clubs and courses in the United states are mired in the rough, seeing declining participation and sagging demand. Nevertheless, Patel said investors want to keep Sundale's 18-hole course alive — and they want the restaurant reopened as well.
There's one bright spot, he said.
"The golf club is in a senior community," he said. "And a lot of seniors are golfers."
I'm happy for the folks in Kern City, however its going to take a large infusion of cash to bring the course and facilities up to "par". The course still has it's original sprinkling system (watered by hand) and the course has been badly neglected. As the saying goes "You can't make a racehorse out of a jackass".
